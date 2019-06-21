Georgian parliament chairman resigns

21 June 2019 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The chairman of the Georgian Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, resigned, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The decision was made at today's meeting of the political council of the ruling party "Georgian Dream". It is assumed that Archil Talakkadze, one of the majority leaders, will be elected as the new chairman of the Georgian parliament.

The demand for Kobakhidze’s resignation was one of three voiced by the participants of the protest rally outside the Georgian parliament yesterday. They also demanded the resignation of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the resignation of the head of the State Security Service of Georgia, which made it possible for State Duma Deputy Sergei Gavrilov to enter the country, which subsequently caused a confrontation between the people and the authorities.

To fulfill their requirements, the protesters gave the authorities one hour, after which they began to storm the building of the Georgian parliament. They almost managed to break through the police cordon, but in the end the police were able to push the protesters to the street.

Meanwhile, local reports said that the parliamentary majority Archil Talakvadze can become the new chairman of the Georgian parliament.

The Georgian Dream party plans to nominate Archil Talakvadze’s candidacy for the post of chairman.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of victims in Georgia clarified
South Caucasus 15:10
IMF approves another money tranche for Georgia
Economy 14:24
Georgian delegation leaves BSEC meeting in Baku due to unexpected events in the country
Politics 13:03
Georgian Opposition to resume protests in Tbilisi tonight
South Caucasus 12:57
Center of Tbilisi being put in order after dispersal of rally
Georgia 11:56
Georgia hosts annual investment forum
Economy 11:05
Latest
British regulator asks Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews
Other News 16:12
Azerbaijan-Russia partnership: good example of how to find common ground
Commentary 16:06
National currency of Kazakhstan strengthens against US dollar
Finance 16:03
Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value
Economy 15:48
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to increase rail traffic
Economy 15:47
It is up to Huawei to demonstrate they meet our security requirements, Germany's Altmaier says
Other News 15:44
Iran's Khorassan Razavi Province exports goods worth $2B
Iran 15:19
U.N. chief Guterres calls for 'nerves of steel' in the Gulf
World 15:11
Number of victims in Georgia clarified
South Caucasus 15:10