In current realities, dev't of transport infrastructure in South Caucasus more important than ever - Russian Deputy PM

South Caucasus 25 May 2021 17:19 (UTC+04:00)
In current realities, dev't of transport infrastructure in South Caucasus more important than ever - Russian Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

In the current realities, the development of transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus is more important than ever, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.

"We are all looking forward to and hope that common sense will prevail here, and we will soon be able to start to restore the transport routes in the South Caucasus," Overchuk said.

The deputy prime minister stressed that today completely new conditions are opening up for the development of the entire region - both in terms of the economy and in terms of the development of transport.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey leads TOP-3 biggest importers of Azerbaijani gas
Turkey leads TOP-3 biggest importers of Azerbaijani gas
Kazakhstan boosts imports of Croatia-made goods
Kazakhstan boosts imports of Croatia-made goods
Belarus’ Belavia continues flights on Nur-Sultan – Minsk route
Belarus’ Belavia continues flights on Nur-Sultan – Minsk route
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Volume of funds received in Azerbaijan significantly grows in 1Q2021 Finance 18:08
Azerbaijan eyes to expand application of new cotton production technologies Business 17:59
Turkey leads TOP-3 biggest importers of Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 17:58
Azerbaijani state budget spending contributed to supporting domestic demand - CBA Finance 17:58
Georgia easing regulations for travelers from number of countries Transport 17:55
California governor highlights record $2 billion wildfire preparedness budget US 17:54
Abu Dhabi’s KIZAD announces plans for green ammonia plant Arab World 17:51
Uzbekistan’s 2020 furniture products export increases twofold Uzbekistan 17:44
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company takes steps to become large holding company Oil&Gas 17:42
U.S. Embassy Extends Deadline for Applications for 2021-2023 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism Society 17:42
Co-op between Georgia and Netherlands in agriculture sector up - Dutch Embassy Business 17:37
Number of flights over Iran increases Transport 17:36
Discount Bank posts NIS 147m credit loss recovery Israel 17:32
Cement prices at Uzbek commodity exchange decline despite growth in demand Uzbekistan 17:30
Azerbaijani FM meets with heads of leading think tanks in Austria Politics 17:26
Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips in Iran Finance 17:26
Relations between Azerbaijan, Iran are perhaps at highest level in history of our cooperation - President Aliyev Politics 17:20
In current realities, dev't of transport infrastructure in South Caucasus more important than ever - Russian Deputy PM South Caucasus 17:19
Uzbekistan, EU consider examining issue of resuming energy dialogue Oil&Gas 17:15
Iran to begin vaccination with domestic COVID-19 vaccine in June Politics 17:07
Kazakhstan boosts imports of Croatia-made goods Business 17:07
Belarus’ Belavia continues flights on Nur-Sultan – Minsk route Business 17:06
Azerbaijani embassy to be established in Bosnia-Herzegovina Politics 17:06
1Q2021 volume of fixed capital for Azerbaijan's economy down Finance 17:05
Georgian president congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 17:03
One month extension agreement with IAEA indicates Iran's goodwill - official Business 17:01
Azerbaijan sees reduction in consumer spending Finance 16:55
Iran's NISOC to implement unique program related to oil extraction Oil&Gas 16:55
Opening of borders positively affects economic situation in Georgia - minister Transport 16:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 25 Society 16:49
Iran issues loans to certain manufacturing enterprises in Markazi Province Finance 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 284 more COVID-19 cases, 545 recoveries Society 16:39
Successful implementation of mobile banking contributes to growth of banking services sales Economy 16:38
Kazakhstan's Altynalmas AK acquires contractor in mining and metals market Business 16:37
State Customs Committee discloses volume of oil exported by Azerbaijan to Russia Oil&Gas 16:35
Iran to sell airline tickets via blockchain platform Business 16:32
Central Bank of Iran discloses amount funds allocated for import of medicines Finance 16:32
1Q2021 balance of funds via Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes disclosed Finance 16:31
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for railroads construction Tenders 16:31
Iran's Free Zones High Council talks special and free economic zones Business 16:27
Iran looks to invest in 'logistics village' in Zagros industrial city, Kermanshah Province Business 16:24
Uzbek leasing company looks for consultant for state share privatization Finance 16:21
Slovakia names latest data on trade turnover with Turkmenistan Business 16:19
President of Egypt congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 16:16
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas proposes amendments to terms and conditions of company’s notes Business 16:14
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency down - Central Bank Finance 16:14
New Polish ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed Uzbekistan 16:11
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate Finance 16:08
Georgian Krtsanisi Villa Residence implements new dev't project Business 16:07
Azerbaijani state budget revenues from non-oil sector in 2020 exceed forecast Finance 15:56
President Ilham Aliyev best media captain in Azerbaijan today - head of REAL TV Politics 15:55
Investments in Iran's Chabahar Free Zone soar within 5 years Business 15:52
Kazakhstan decreases exports to China amid COVID-19 Business 15:49
State Committee, British Embassy and UNDP discuss co-op prospects for female empowerment in Azerbaijan Economy 15:46
Georgia plans expansion of Telavi airdrome Business 15:43
STAR Refinery named largest industrial enterprise in Turkey’s Aegean region Oil&Gas 15:39
Baku Higher Oil School, Duke University launch training program (PHOTO) Society 15:36
Azerbaijan attaches great importance to co-op with OSCE - FM (PHOTO) Politics 15:34
Construction of gas pipeline at Dengizkul field in Uzbekistan at final stage Oil&Gas 15:32
Georgia spends record high on simplified acquisition procedures Finance 15:31
Azerbaijan's Unicapital talks likelihood of countrywide interest rate decrease Finance 15:21
Russia suggests WHO optimize process of prequalification for COVID vaccines Russia 15:19
Kazakh National Chamber of Entrepreneurs ready to promote dev't of co-op with Turkmenistan Business 15:15
Continuing to support capacity-building in the country Society 15:11
Lessor SMBC orders 14 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing US 15:08
Credit Suisse recovers more assets in suspended Greensill-linked funds Europe 15:06
NEQSOL Holding successfully obtained ISO certificate confirming high level of compliance Society 15:06
Administrator of Government of Canada congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 15:02
Iran to restore production factories in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 15:01
Azerbaijan Insurers Association names priorities for local insurance market development strategy Finance 14:57
Names of presidential candidates in Iran announced Politics 14:50
Turkish media widely covers launching of TURKIC.World digital project (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 14:47
Now Azerbaijan and Turkey have single media platform - Media Development Agency CEO Politics 14:47
State Customs Committee discloses volume of oil imported by Czech Republic from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:33
Train traffic in Turkmenistan to be resumed in new directions Transport 14:31
Uzbekistan’s Central bank notes decrease in volume of cash in circulation Finance 14:28
Uzbekistan eyes attracting Russian financial institutions for modernization of Shurtan gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 25 Society 14:13
Georgia sees decrease in average monthly incomes of population Business 14:12
Iran implements plan to increase extraction from South Azadegan oil field Oil&Gas 14:09
SOCAR opens new facilities in Ukraine Oil&Gas 14:00
COVID-19 vaccination passport requirement in Azerbaijan to apply to weddings - official Society 13:48
Azerbaijan mitigating quarantine regime Society 13:39
Iran's PMO intends to increase attraction of private sector's investment Transport 13:37
Kazakhstan talks preferential tariffs' role in facilitating container transport on TRACECA Transport 13:34
Azerbaijan introducing COVID-19 passports Society 13:29
Turkmenistan continues to integrate into international patent system Turkmenistan 13:29
Russian GAZ Group eyes launching vehicle production in Uzbekistan’ Tashkent Transport 13:26
Investments made in Iran's Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone Finance 13:25
Iran's NICICO boosts its copper cathode production Business 13:16
Uzbekistan holds industrial fair and co-op exchange for Afghan businessmen Business 13:11
Iranian parliament approves protocol related to Caspian Sea Politics 13:10
Azerbaijan to reopen gyms from June 10 Society 12:57
Uzbekistan, Russia agree on express transportation of vegetables and fruits Transport 12:56
Several reported killed in shooting near Columbus, Ohio US 12:47
Russia to resume flights to Malta, Mexico, and three more countries Russia 12:44
Azerbaijan to reopen places of religious worship Society 12:44
Azerbaijan announces date for reopening large shopping centers Society 12:42
Azerbaijan to resume bus services between regions Transport 12:41
Azerbaijan names athletes to perform at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Italy (PHOTO) Society 12:35
All news