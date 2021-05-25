In current realities, dev't of transport infrastructure in South Caucasus more important than ever - Russian Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

In the current realities, the development of transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus is more important than ever, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.

"We are all looking forward to and hope that common sense will prevail here, and we will soon be able to start to restore the transport routes in the South Caucasus," Overchuk said.

The deputy prime minister stressed that today completely new conditions are opening up for the development of the entire region - both in terms of the economy and in terms of the development of transport.