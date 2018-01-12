Armenian citizens fail to obtain asylum in Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Twenty-two Armenian citizens applied for asylum in Georgia over the last five years, but none of them succeeded in obtaining asylum, the Armenian media reported Jan. 12 referring to the Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI).

According to IDFI, Armenian citizens can hardly obtain humanitarian status or refugee status in Georgia.

Over five years, 5,886 asylum seekers have been registered in Georgia, 208 of those asylum seekers obtained refugee status and 1,254 - humanitarian status. Almost 3,000 applications were received from citizens of Iraq, followed by Ukraine, Egypt, Iran and Syria.

