Armenia - most intolerant country in relation to Jews

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Residents of Armenia turned out to be the most intolerant in relation to the Jews among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe , according to a sociological survey conducted by Pew Research Center, Armenian media reported on March 30.

Pew Research Center conducted research in 18 countries of Central and Eastern Europe in the period from June 2015 to July 2016.

According to the revealed data, 32 percent of Armenians would not like to see the Jews among the citizens of their country.

The lowest level of anti-Semitism, according to the study, is registered in Ukraine - 5 percent, followed by Serbia and Bulgaria - 7 percent, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 8 percent, Croatia and Latvia - 9 percent.

The study showed that in some countries of the region, every fifth adult say they will not accept Jews as fellow citizens.

