Armenia - most intolerant country in relation to Jews

30 March 2018 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Residents of Armenia turned out to be the most intolerant in relation to the Jews among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe , according to a sociological survey conducted by Pew Research Center, Armenian media reported on March 30.

Pew Research Center conducted research in 18 countries of Central and Eastern Europe in the period from June 2015 to July 2016.

According to the revealed data, 32 percent of Armenians would not like to see the Jews among the citizens of their country.

The lowest level of anti-Semitism, according to the study, is registered in Ukraine - 5 percent, followed by Serbia and Bulgaria - 7 percent, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 8 percent, Croatia and Latvia - 9 percent.

The study showed that in some countries of the region, every fifth adult say they will not accept Jews as fellow citizens.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:44
Turkish professor: Armenians - main culprits and participants in genocide in Caucasus region
Politics 29 March 22:47
1918 bloodshed in Azerbaijan needs legal assessment: Russian historian
Politics 29 March 19:54
Genocide policy by Armenians continues today since time immemorial: Turkish expert
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 March 19:14
Presidential administration: No conflict between Azerbaijanis, Armenians living in Azerbaijan
Politics 29 March 13:41
Land mine explosion kills employees of HALO Trust in occupied Azerbaijani territories
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 March 13:06
Armenians began genocide policy against Azerbaijanis 200 years ago: official
Politics 28 March 21:08
Armenians want to seize Azerbaijani lands from time immemorial: CMO chairman
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 March 17:10
US State Dept talks on Sahakyan’s recent visit (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 March 10:46
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 March 09:43
Armenian FM has phobia about substantive talks on Karabakh conflict, says Baku
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 March 18:43
FM: Luxembourg supports OSCE MG co-chairs’ initiatives to solve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 March 13:38
Armenia as aggressor country trying to avoid int’l responsibility for its crimes
Politics 27 March 12:32
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 March 09:31
Official: Azerbaijan’s military operation could lead to complete defeat of Armenian army
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 March 13:47
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 March 09:42
Azerbaijan's military superiority over Armenia is increasingly obvious: Russian experts
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 March 15:05
Armenian Foreign Ministry's comments becoming increasingly unprofessional: Hajiyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 March 12:30