OSCE MG co-chairs to visit Armenia

5 June 2018 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group will visit Armenia on June 13, Press Secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said, Armenian media reported.

The conflict between the two South Caucasian countries arose in 1988 due to the territorial claims of Armenia to Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions - 20 per cent of the territory of Azerbaijan - are under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces.

In May 1994, the parties reached a ceasefire, and so far, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk group and under the co-chairmanship of Russia, France and the United States, peace talks have been unsuccessful.

The four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council on the liberation of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent territories are still not implemented by Armenia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s budget exceed forecast
Economy news 13:26
Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan plans to tighten reporting regulations
Economy news 13:10
Baku hosts opening ceremony of UCI BMX World Championships (PHOTO)
Society 13:09
Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula
Russia 12:13
Azerbaijan's trade with EU exceeds $5 billion in 5 months of 2018
Economy news 11:59
Azerbaijan needs to continue development of science-business co-op
Economy news 11:58
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Syria's Homs
Russia 11:15
EU investments in Azerbaijan exceed $15 billion over past 5 years - Deputy Minister (PHOTO)
Economy news 11:11
Mayor of Washington signs proclamation in connection with centennial of ADR (PHOTO)
Politics 09:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 5
Economy news 09:42
Oil rises on expected stockpile drop, but U.S. output, possible OPEC increase drag
Oil&Gas 09:42
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 92 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:41
Putin to discuss development of Russian-Austrian relations in Vienna
Russia 09:32
Tourists visiting Azerbaijan's Ganja,Gabala get visas through ASAN Visa terminals at airports
Tourism 09:14
Subsidizing in Azerbaijan may cover pomegranate producers
Economy news 09:13
Azerbaijan, Netherlands seeking to link each other’s ports (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:00
Putin signs Russian 'counter-sanctions' into law
Russia 05:58
Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula
Russia 00:37