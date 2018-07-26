Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case

Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been charged over the 2008 March 1 case, Armenian media reported July 26.

Based on the sufficient evidence acquired during the investigation over the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan, Robert Kocharyan has been charged under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia with a preliminary agreement with other persons.

Motion has been filed to a Yerevan court requesting to remand Kocharyan in custody.

