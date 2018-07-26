Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case

26 July 2018 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been charged over the 2008 March 1 case, Armenian media reported July 26.

Based on the sufficient evidence acquired during the investigation over the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan, Robert Kocharyan has been charged under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia with a preliminary agreement with other persons.

Motion has been filed to a Yerevan court requesting to remand Kocharyan in custody.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenian PM's statements don't stand any criticism: political analyst
Politics 26 July 21:33
Azerbaijan - most interested party in soonest settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 July 20:33
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 100 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 July 10:20
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 July 14:34
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 July 09:43
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may meet in September
Politics 24 July 20:15
Latest
We suspect arson, Greek minister says of wildfire
Europe 00:22
China, Uganda pledge to deepen bilateral cooperation
China 26 July 23:13
UN launches program for environmental conservation in Kenya
Other News 26 July 22:39
Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Zhara-2018 (PHOTO)
Society 26 July 21:44
Armenian PM's statements don't stand any criticism: political analyst
Politics 26 July 21:33
Banks in Azerbaijan increase total capitalization by 5%
Economy news 26 July 20:57
Agency talks on Azerbaijani insurance companies’ participation in mandatory medical insurance project (Exclusive)
Economy news 26 July 20:47
Azerbaijan faces shortage of personnel able to use agricultural machinery
Economy news 26 July 20:44
Azerbaijan - most interested party in soonest settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 July 20:33