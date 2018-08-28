Georgia to limit wheat transit from Russia to Armenia through own territory

28 August 2018 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

Starting from September 1, 2018, Georgia will limit transit of wheat from Russia to Armenia through own territory via road transport, Armenian media reported.

The transit transportation will be possible only through the Poti Sea Port.

Thus, the imports of wheat from Russia to Armenia will be carried out partly by sea (from Russia to the Georgian Poti Sea Port, and further by road or air transport).

Cargo transportation companies are already voicing possible risks and don’t expect the problem to be solved soon.

The transportation by sea depends more on weather conditions. This, in turn, will lead to inflation, so wheat may rise in price to $50 per ton. As a result, many small entrepreneurs will lose their jobs.

