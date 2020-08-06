Armenia reports 233 new COVID-19 cases

Armenia on Thursday reported 233 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 39,819, according to the National Center for Disease Control, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Data from the center showed that 706 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31,556. Meanwhile, two people died, raising the death toll to 772.

The center said over 171,600 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the country reported its first case on March 1.