Armenian opposition failed to carry out Pashinyan's resignation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
An extraordinary meeting of the Armenian parliament on the resignation of the prime minister of the republic Nikol Pashinyan didn't take place, Armenian opposition MP Naira Zohrabyan said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.
"The sitting of the parliament didn't take place because the quorum was not provided. Only Vice Speaker of the Parliament Lena Nazaryan attended the meeting. Other MPs from the ruling fraction did not attend the meeting," she said.
