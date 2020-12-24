Indefinite sit-in protest to start in Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
Trend:
Participants of the protest action demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan began a rally towards the building of the General Prosecutor's Office in the center of Yerevan on Dec. 22, Trend reports referring to Russian media.
Reportedly, a representative of the Dashnaktsutyun party Gegham Manukyan said that after the rally, the protesters would return to the government building, where they would start an indefinite sit-in protest.
Before the rally, the protesters threw eggs at the government building.
