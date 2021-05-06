Not calling released soldiers as "POWs" by OSCE Minsk Group - outrageous - Armenian media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

People in Armenia are outraged by the absence of the term ‘prisoner of war’ in the latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group, Trend reports on May 6 referring to the Armenian media.

"I hope the Armenian government representatives will explain why the term ‘prisoner of war (POW)’ is absent in the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, and the Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan are called only detainees," political expert Knyaz Saroyan said.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Igor Popov from the Russian Federation, Stefan Visconti from France, and Andrew Shofer from the US) welcomed the release of the Armenian detainees - Robert Vardanyan, Samvel Shukhyan, and Seran Tamrazyan by Azerbaijan.

The Co-Chairs have previously called on the parties to share all the data necessary for effective demining and to take concrete steps to create an atmosphere of mutual trust conducive to the establishment of lasting peace by solving problems.