Enmity with Turks is catastrophe not only for Armenia, but for entire region - Pashinyan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May. 9
Trend:
The enmity with the Turks must be manageable, otherwise one may face a catastrophe not only for Armenia, but also for the region, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.
"We must leave the children a peaceful, stable region and the enmity must be manageable. Otherwise, you may face a catastrophe not only for Armenia, but also for the region," he said.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on 98th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Progress achieved under Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev paved way for liberation of occupied lands in 2020 – Sobhani
Bulgarian team takes first place at World Cup in Baku in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs
Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD paid tribute to memory of compatriots, who died in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
Baku holds award ceremony of winners and prize-winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)
Final day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku - Azerbaijani graces competing for medals (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady pay tribute to Azerbaijanis who made unparalleled contribution to victory over fascism (PHOTO/VİDEO)