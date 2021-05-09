Enmity with Turks is catastrophe not only for Armenia, but for entire region - Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May. 9

Trend:

The enmity with the Turks must be manageable, otherwise one may face a catastrophe not only for Armenia, but also for the region, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

"We must leave the children a peaceful, stable region and the enmity must be manageable. Otherwise, you may face a catastrophe not only for Armenia, but also for the region," he said.