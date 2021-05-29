Armenia says Russia's prorosal on solving border situation - acceptable

Armenia considers acceptable for itself the proposals of Russia to resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, acting Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Russian proposals to resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are acceptable to Armenia. The Armenian side presented its position in writing to the Russian colleagues on May 19," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Mukhriddin that Russia proposed to create a joint commission to demarcate the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.