Armenia says Russia's prorosal on solving border situation - acceptable
Armenia considers acceptable for itself the proposals of Russia to resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, acting Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Russian proposals to resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are acceptable to Armenia. The Armenian side presented its position in writing to the Russian colleagues on May 19," he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Mukhriddin that Russia proposed to create a joint commission to demarcate the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
UAE, Uzbekistan sign agreement to implement more humanitarian projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan
Latest
UAE, Uzbekistan sign agreement to implement more humanitarian projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani team takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerodance program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan shows footage of destruction of Armenia's air defense systems during Second Karabakh war (VIDEO)
Foreign journalists, bloggers to see Azerbaijan's lands liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Germany ready to attract companies, financial institutions to privatization of state assets in Uzbekistan