Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia reported 64 violations in elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

Armenian Prosecutor General's Office recorded 64 cases of violations during Early Parliamentary Elections on Sunday, Trend reports with reference to Interfaks.

As the representative of the department Edgar Arsenyan said at the briefing, reports of violations were received from the police, from election participants, observers and the media.

According to him, the violation cases are secrecy of voting, repeated voting, bribery, damage to property, violation of electoral rights, use of violence.

"A criminal case has been opened over the use of violence at a polling station", -noted Arsenyan.