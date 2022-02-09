Armenia interested and ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian PM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
Trend:
Armenia is interested and ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a governmental hour in Parliament, Trend reports citing the Armenian media outlets.
"Signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and normalizing relations with Turkey have always been the prime concerns of Armenian governments," he said.
