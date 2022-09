Pashinyan makes phone call to Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. After a large-scale military provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports with reference to Armenian media.

Armenian Armed Forces have committed a large-scale provocation in Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions.

The sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces in the dark time of the day mined the areas between the positions of the Azerbaijani army units and the supply road in different directions, using the mountainous terrain and the existing valley gaps.

As a result of urgent measures taken by our units to immediately prevent these acts, clashes occurred.

Some positions, shelters and bases of the Azerbaijani army in the territory of Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin regions were fired from various types of weapons, including mortars by units of the Armenian Armed Forces deployed in the direction of the settlements of Basarkechar, Istisu, Garakilsa and Gorus. As a result, there are losses among the personnel, the military infrastructure has been damaged.

In order to prevent provocations by the armed forces of Armenia and military threats to the territory and sovereignty of our country, as well as to ensure the safety of our military personnel, including civilians involved in infrastructure work in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, decisive response measures are being taken by units of the Azerbaijani army deployed in this area.

The necessary measures are being taken to silence the firing points of the Armenian armed forces and prevent the expansion of the scale of military clashes.

There are losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces involved in sabotage operations.