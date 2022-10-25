Armenia's Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression talks increasing pressure on country's media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The pressure on Armenia's media and journalists has increased, the country's Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression (CPFE), Trend reports via the Armenian media.

"In the first quarter of 2022, 18 attempts to pressure journalists and media outlets, 20 cases of violations of the right to receive and disseminate information, two cases of physical violence, and the injury of three media workers have been recorded. A total of nine lawsuits were filed against the media," the committee said.