Armenia's hopes for int'l peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh buried by Russia's response

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov buried the hopes of Armenia, stating that the possible involvement of international forces requires the consent of not only Armenia but also Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing INTERFAX.RU.

Peskov's comments referred to the previous statements of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, who had said if the Russian Federation is "unable to ensure stability and security" in Karabakh for objective or subjective reasons, "it should initiate a discussion in the UN Security Council on granting Russian peacekeeping forces a mandate of the UN Security Council" or sending additional multinational peacekeeping forces to Karabakh.

Responding to the reporters' question on the matter, Peskov said that the international peacekeepers can get involved only if both sides of the conflict agree to it, meaning not only Armenia but also Azerbaijan.