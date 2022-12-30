France refuses to guarantee Armenia's security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. France cannot assume the role of guarantor of Armenia’s security, French President Emmanuel Macron said, advising Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan not to leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Trend reports via Armenian media.

Last week Pashinyan admitted that Macron warned him not to leave the CSTO because Paris cannot assume the role of guarantor of Armenia’s security.

Meanwhile, Armenian Ambassador to the US Lilit Makuntz said that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has passed on the same message.