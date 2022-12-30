Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Armenia

France refuses to guarantee Armenia's security

Armenia Materials 30 December 2022 12:09 (UTC +04:00)
France refuses to guarantee Armenia's security

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. France cannot assume the role of guarantor of Armenia’s security, French President Emmanuel Macron said, advising Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan not to leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Trend reports via Armenian media.

Last week Pashinyan admitted that Macron warned him not to leave the CSTO because Paris cannot assume the role of guarantor of Armenia’s security.

Meanwhile, Armenian Ambassador to the US Lilit Makuntz said that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has passed on the same message.

Latest

Latest

Read more