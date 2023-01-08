Police in Armenia detain protesters of anti-Russian rally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Police in Armenia's Gyumri detained participants and supporters of an unauthorized anti-Russian protest on the road leading to the 102nd military base of Russia in Armenia, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

The law enforcement officers warned that the protesters were violating the law on freedom of assembly and would be brought in for disobeying the lawful demands of the police.

As a result, most of the protesters were taken to the police station.

Earlier, the police in Gyumri blocked the access to the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia stationed there before the announced anti-Russian protest.

Before that, a member of the political movement "National Democratic Pole" of the Republic of Armenia Vahe Gasparyan said that Armenia could arrange a blockade of the 102nd military base of the Russian Federation.

"We will appeal to our people to block the military base in Gyumri. The Russian military base will be surrounded," he said.