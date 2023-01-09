Armenians online calling to kill Karabakh resident for asking help from Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Armenians on social media are calling to kill Toros Kazaryan, an Armenian resident of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, for asking for help from the Azerbaijani military servicemen, Trend reports.

A few days ago, Kazaryan approached one of the posts of the Azerbaijani army from the territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed [in accordance with trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] and asked for help, saying that he was hungry, cold and wanted a cigarette.

He was provided with food and cigarettes and was treated with care, and then sent to Khankendi from the site of the ongoing peaceful protest rally [against illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh] on the Lachin-Khankendi road near Shusha, on January 8.

This once again demonstrated the humanitarian position of Azerbaijan, the peaceful character of the rally and the fact that the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

Besides, Kazaryan asking for help is an example of the situation which 25,000-30,000 Armenians found themselves in, being hostages of Ruben Vardanyan [so called ‘state minister’] in Karabakh. Their well-being and security depend only on Azerbaijan.