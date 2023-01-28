Parents of deceased servicemen accuse Armenian PM of betrayal (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by ministers and deputies of the ruling faction, visited the "Yerablur" military pantheon, Trend reports, citing Armenian media.

The parents of the deceased servicemen "welcomed" Pashinyan, calling him "Turk", "Armenian murderer", and "traitor". They also shouted various insulting words.

The event dedicated to the Army Day, as well as all events in "Yerablur" with the participation of Nikol Pashinyan after the second Karabakh war, is closed to the media representatives. At the same time, the area is protected by a large number of police. Buses of police force surround the territory of the cemetery.