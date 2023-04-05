Armenia actively helps Russia to bypass Western sanctions - Ukraine's Rada TV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Armenia actively helps Russia to bypass Western sanctions, Head of the Center for Analysis and Strategies of Ukraine Igor Chalenko said on air of the Rada TV, the official television channel of the Ukrainian parliament, Trend reports.

"There are a number of confirmations of this. If in 2021 Armenia's exports to Russia amounted to $840 million, in 2022 it totaled $2.4 billion, which is, in fact, an increase of three times," he said.

Chalenko stressed that there is an abnormal demand in Armenia for technological goods.

"A large number of American companies refuse to supply chips to Armenia because they understand: these chips will end up in Russia," he added.