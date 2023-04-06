Armenia brings their children up in spirit of hatred towards Azerbaijanis – footage from school

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The footage from one of the educational institutions in Armenia has spread on social networks, which clearly shows how children become victims of the phobia of Azerbaijan.

So, in these shots, children answer most of the questions in the spirit of hatred towards Azerbaijan and Turks, and neither Azerbaijanis nor Turks are even mentioned in the questions.

For instance, to the question "What are the soldiers doing?" an Armenian boy answers: "They are fighting with the Turks." Moreover, the answers to the further questions follow in the same spirit: "Soldiers do not sleep at night so that the Turks will not come and take our lands", "Soldiers shoot at the Turks", "If there were no army, the Turks would kill all Armenians", "the Turks will kill the Armenians, cut off their ears and take Armenia to themselves." All this would be funny if it wasn't so sad. After all, these words come from the lips of innocent children who are inspired by such thoughts and hatred from an early age.

All of these shows Armenia’s true face and its hypocrisy. Indoctrinating children into hatred towards Azerbaijan and Turks comes with a desire to prolong the feud for centuries, passing it on to future generations. And this is a country that speaks about the alleged desire to "sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan as soon as possible." Decent governments want to hand over a stable, peaceful country to future generations, while Armenia is actually investing in hostile relations with its neighbor.