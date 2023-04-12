Armenian journalist questions democracy in Armenia while provoking Russian MFA spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Today's press conference of Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, became memorable for an interesting dialogue with an Armenian journalist, Trend reports.

The latter asked a provocative question about Zakharova's earlier statement that Russia had helped de-escalate the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Referring to the MPs from Armenia's ruling party, he stressed that there were no mediation efforts from any of the sides.

Zakharova replied that Russia respects the work done by the parties, yet said that it would've been fair to see Russia's efforts assessed not only by individual representatives of political movements but also by representatives of the ruling authorities.

"Such assessments I can share, not share, comment on, etc," Zakharova said. "Otherwise, these are just various opinions."

Journalist replied that the mentioned comment was made by a representative of the ruling party, to which Russian official said that democracy in Armenia allows people to express their point of view.

To this, the journalist said he was a little skeptical [about the democracy in Armenia].