Armenia has long been misleading the international community by using carefully crafted rhetoric to appeal to Western sensibilities. The influential and vocal Armenian diaspora has woven a heart-wrenching narrative of an evil Muslim Azerbaijan threatening a poor, innocent, and democratic Christian Armenia. But behind this façade lies a dark truth: Armenia has perpetrated numerous crimes against Azerbaijan.

For decades, Armenia has been involved in the illegal occupation of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh and its seven surrounding districts. The occupation has resulted in the ethnic cleansing of almost one million Azerbaijanis from their homes both in Armenia and in Azerbaijan. Armenia has been responsible for countless atrocities, including the Khojaly genocide, which took the lives of 613 innocent people, including women, children, and the elderly. Armenian forces have razed entire cities, destroyed cultural heritage sites, and desecrated cemeteries.

Moreover, Armenia has been exploiting Azerbaijan's natural resources illegally, cutting down entire forests and poisoning the waters, and turning Azerbaijan into one of the most landmine-contaminated places on earth. Azerbaijani captives have been tortured, and our citizens hunted down and attacked abroad. During the 44-day war in 2020, Armenia bombed Azerbaijani cities far from the battlefield, such as Ganja, Barda, Tartar, and Mingachevir, using ballistic rockets and causing more innocent casualties.

In recent months, Armenians have been loudly protesting a nonexistent "blockade" on the Lachin road. This distraction is an attempt to shift the international community's focus away from the peaceful ecological protests that have been taking place for over four months. They falsely claim that ethnic Armenians in Karabakh are being starved, while in reality, a significant number of vehicles pass the Lachin road daily, transporting civilians and delivering humanitarian supplies from Armenia to Karabakh. These supplies include not only essentials like food and medicine but also luxury items such as the latest iPhone models, clothing, and makeup.

The truth can be easily verified through social media, where posts from people residing in Khankendi showcase the stark contrast between the Armenian rhetoric and the reality on the ground. The real issues at stake that Armenians want to distract the international community form are the illegal exploitation and export of Azerbaijani natural resources, the destruction of the environment, and the criminal use of the Lachin road to smuggle landmines, weapons, and Iranian agents into Azerbaijani territory.

Armenia's go-to tactic is to falsely and hypocritically accuse Azerbaijan of intending to commit ethnic cleansing and genocide against Armenians. This accusation arises each time the Azerbaijani government, based on international law, calls on Armenians to either respect Azerbaijani laws and obtain legal status or find another place to reside illegally. Azerbaijan's stance is generous, given that Azerbaijanis had no such options during the first Karabakh war and were forced from their homes.

Armenia also frequently plays the "democracy" card to divert attention from its close alliance with Russia and Iran. A recent New York Times article revealed how Armenia assists Russia in bypassing sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine. The same article reported that Armenia imported significant quantities of chips and processors from the United States and the European Union in 2022, which were then exported to Russia. These electronic devices are critical for the development of weapons, including Russian cruise missiles that have struck Ukraine.

Furthermore, Conflict Armament Research, an independent group examining Russian weaponry, discovered the first known example of Russia producing weapons with chips manufactured after the invasion began. These chips, made by a U.S. company, were found in Lancet drones recovered from several sites in Ukraine in February and March.

Armenia's true face is that of a manipulator of facts, a manufacturer of endless lies, and a fabricator of baseless accusations, all aimed at deceiving the international community into believing that they are the epitome of "democracy." In reality, Armenia maintains close ties with Russia and Iran and is an occupier guilty of a long list of heinous crimes.

The silence of the international community on Armenia's actions is, in large part, due to the effectiveness of the Armenian rhetoric in tugging at the heartstrings of the West. Many people are unwilling to do proper research on the matter, easily falling for the stories Armenians sell them.

The New York Times article exposing Armenia's role in helping Russia bypass sanctions is just one example of the true nature of Armenia's so-called democracy. It is high time for the international community to call out Armenia on its lies and become more familiar with the region before supporting the aggressor. It is essential to stop treating the case of Karabakh as "different" from illegal occupations such as South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Pridnestrovia, Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk when, by international law, they are identical cases.

In order for peace to be established in the region, the international community must confront Armenia's manipulative tactics and stop falling for their tailored and targeted rhetoric. Only then can we work towards a future where the truth prevails, and justice is served for the countless victims of Armenia's actions against Azerbaijan.

Adnan Huseyn, political expert