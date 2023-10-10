Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenian PM refuses to participate in CIS summit in Bishkek

Armenia Materials 10 October 2023
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has refused to take part in the CIS summit to be held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports.

In a phone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Pashinyan said that he would not be able to take part in the event.

Before that, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan refused to take part in the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, which will be held on October 12 in Bishkek.

Armenia will be represented by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs at the event.

