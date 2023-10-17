PM Pashinyan accuses Russia of its coup d'état attempts in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Russia of trying to overthrow the government in Yerevan, Trend reports.

"Our security allies have publicly called for the overthrow of the democratic government in Armenia," he said during his speech in the European Parliament.

He noted that "the Armenians left Karabakh because of the inaction of the Russian peacekeepers."

Prime Minister Pashinyan said earlier that he was not going to let Russian peacekeepers into his country.

Thus, he stated that if the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh leave the region, they should return to Russia, and not relocate to Armenia.

Also, Pashinyan refused to take part in the CIS summit in Bishkek, which took place on October 13. In a telephone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, he said that he would not be able to take part in the event.