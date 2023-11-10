BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Armenian media, citing sources close to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, suggest that Samvel Shahramanyan, the former so-called "leader" of the Karabakh separatists, might face incarceration soon.

A parliamentary committee in Armenia, investigating the aftermath of the 44-day war, plans to call him for hearings to scrutinize his role and its impact on military events. Armenian government sources view this summons as a discreet indication.

If Shahramanyan persists in public activity, stirring political unrest, authorities may formulate charges, leading to his potential imprisonment.

Thus, it is quite obvious that PM Pashinyan is systematically removing potential rivals from the political landscape.