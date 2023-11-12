Armenians dispell fake to destroy relations between Azerbaijan and Israel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Armenian propaganda continues to look for ways to take advantage of the conflict in the Middle East in order to destroy relations between Azerbaijan and Israel - and they create ridiculous fakes for this, Trend reports.

An allegedly fresh video with accompanying text is being circulated on X (Twitter) about activists burning Israeli flags in Azerbaijan.

This video is 10 years old, it was filmed in the village of Nardaran, and a bunch of religious radicals stage a provocation in it. Its authors, like, in principle, all religious radicals in Nardaran, received punishment. And the Armenians can only delve into the archives and pass off the antics of a bunch of criminals as “mass anti-Israeli actions.”

Relations between Baku and Tel Aviv have been tested for strength more than once or twice - and always equally successfully. The authorities of both countries have enough political wisdom to understand where the provocateurs are, and where the people are, their true attitude towards each other.