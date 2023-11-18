Normalization of relations between Armenia, Türkiye - crucial factor, Pashinyan says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Armenia is engaged in a dialogue with Türkiye, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the ongoing autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan, Trend reports.

"We have never had such an active dialogue before, despite the absence of any progress in establishing diplomatic relations. However, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye is a crucial factor for the strategic vision of a peaceful, developing environment in the South Caucasus," Pashinyan declared.

He expressed hope that the issue of opening the Armenian-Turkish border to citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders would be positively resolved in the near future.

"This would be a very symbolic step," Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that Armenia and he personally are ready to take the necessary responsibility to achieve this goal.