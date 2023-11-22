Armenia boycotts CSTO, says no to attending further meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan has refused to take part in the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in December, Trend reports.

"Armenia has no decision regarding withdrawal from the organization, but I believe that my participation in the current situation is inappropriate," he told Armenian media.

Earlier, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also announced that he will not take part in the meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers, which will be held on November 22-23 in Belarus. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan will not take part in the meeting of the CSTO in Minsk either.

Prior to that, on November 14, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, declared his decision not to partake in the CSTO on November 23.

Meanwhile, in a recent closed-door conference attended by experts and representatives from various information platforms and propaganda media, the Armenian PM declared a shift in the country's foreign policy direction. After the meeting, Pashinyan expressed his decision to discontinue involvement in the activities of the CSTO and the CIS, actively seeking alternative arrangements for both organizations. He also noted that Western partners had made several intriguing promises across different domains.