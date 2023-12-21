BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Lately, it's become even clearer how strong the support for Armenians is in France. Those resolutions that don't seem to make a difference, the flood of posts on social media – it all adds up to French politicians giving Armenians some extra special attention.

Armenians aren't just getting support from regular folks; even high-ranking officials, like the Minister of the Interior in the country, Gérald Darmanin, are in on it. In videos making the rounds on social media, you can see the French minister hanging out with one of the Armenian bloggers. Liana Margaryan, the Armenian blogger in the video cozying up to the minister, is known to be associated with figures from the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), a terrorist organization.

The so-called 'friends' of Margaryan, Franck Papazian, and Ara Toranyan, are deeply intertwined with ASALA. For instance, Toranyan held a significant role in ASALA and now fancies himself as a journalist and fighter for Armenian rights in France. Papazian is the guy pulling out all the stops to push an anti-Azerbaijani agenda in France. He's closely linked with the radical 'Dashnaktsutyun' party, basically the ideological heirs of ASALA.

ASALA first emerged in Beirut in 1975 under the guidance of Agop Agopian. The group carried out a series of terrorist attacks specifically targeting Turkish diplomats. ASALA found a base in Lebanon for about seven years, during which it expanded its operations. However, the group's fortunes took a downturn in 1982 when Beirut came under Israeli control. With diminishing support, ASALA had to leave the Middle East, and it was at this point that France, figuratively speaking, extended a helping hand, offering refuge to the organization.

It's worth noting that ASALA is currently undergoing a rehabilitation process in France, supported by French intelligence and special services. Reports indicate that certain French institutions, including schools, are providing training for potential Armenian extremists with links to terrorism.

Minister Darmanin's ties and cozying up to ASALA terrorists naturally prompt a critical question. Just how dependable is he when it comes to championing the interests of the French people? But, whatever move the minister pulls, his reputation takes a hit. His personal views put the safety of the French and public order on the line. And that's a real conundrum.