BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. A recent phone conversation between Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has drawn attention due to its potential impact on bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The exchange took on a different tone, with Raisi cautioning Pashinyan against turning the Caucasus into a battleground for non-regional countries. He stressed the importance of regional nations independently addressing Caucasus-related issues, free from external interference.

Iran's president highlighted the significance of peace in the Caucasus, defining his country's foreign policy in the region. Moreover, he expressed support for initiatives promoting communication, infrastructure development, and respecting national interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity as vital steps for peace and regional well-being.

Pashinyan, in response, framed the continued high-level contacts between Iran and Armenia as a mutual commitment to comprehensive bilateral development.

The dialogue hints at potential tensions between Iran and Armenia amid shifts in the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus, marked by increased Western influence in Armenia. Iran appears to expect its stance to be considered, urging Armenia to align more with regional partners, particularly Iran and Russia.

As Armenia faces challenges in its relationships with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, coupled with emerging issues with Russia, the country seeks Western support. However, it doesn't align with Iran's interests.

