Baku, Yerevan seeking mutual guarantees affirming absence of territorial claims - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Baku and Yerevan are calling for mutual assurances, making it clear that neither side has territorial claims against the other, Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, said, Trend reports.

"We are looking for extra mutual guarantees from Azerbaijan, and they want the same from us, ensuring there are no undisclosed territorial disputes between us," he noted at a meeting with the reps of the Civil Contract party.

PM Pashinyan also emphasized that this is an ongoing process that should be viewed as such.

Meanwhile, earlier President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan needs firm, verified guarantees that there'll be no attempt of revanchism in Armenia.

"We must have a guarantee that there'll be no more war between the two countries and that Armenia totally agrees with the situation, and what they say about territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, they really mean. They should forget about former nagorno-karabakh republic and be constructive on delimitation of border. So, that is actually peace," President Ilham Aliyev said.