Russian MFA spokesperson criticizes Armenian FM for anti-Russian statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The latest press conference of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is regrettable, both in terms of content and tone, said spokesperson Maria Zakharova of the Russian Foreign Ministry during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Rather than drawing realistic conclusions, especially from their own faults and miscalculations, there is another attempt to transfer all blame to Russia. This is baseless because these are the Armenian government's regretful mistakes, not ours. These comments contain distortions and factual manipulations in nearly every area, both in terms of relations with our side and the broader framework of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization," she said.

Zakharova pointed out that Mirzoyan's interpretation of the events related to Yerevan's appeal to Russia and the CSTO during the escalation on the border in September 2022 does not align with reality.

Zakharova mentioned that if the Armenian side had not obstructed the process, the CSTO mission could have effectively operated on the ground in Armenia. However, they opted to bring in observers from the EU instead.

She added that the primary objective of the EU mission is to gather intelligence information.

In a recent press conference, Mirzoyan called on the Russian side to "accurately recount the chronology of events and establish a cause-and-effect relationship, rather than accusing Armenia of something it is not guilty of."