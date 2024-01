BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Less than half of citizens of military age in Armenia are drafted into the army, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

“Less than half of those of military age are drafted into the army. This suggests that either our generation has significant health issues, or conscription continues to be a prominent source of corruption in Armenia, with members of the medical community, the military, and the public forming alliances,” he said.