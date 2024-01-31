Armenia detains deputy minister of economy dismissed day before

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Former Deputy Minister of Economy Ani Ispiryan has been detained in Armenia, Trend reports.

According to Armenian media, Ani Ispiryan was dismissed from her post the previous day. Moreover, there are others detained besides the former deputy minister.

No official confirmation of the detention of the former deputy minister has been issued yet.

Yesterday, on January 30, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree to dismiss Ani Ispiryan from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy.

