Desecrator of monument to children of besieged Leningrad detained in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The man who desecrated the monument to the children of besieged Leningrad in Yerevan was detained, the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs said, Trend reports.

It is reported that he has been transferred to the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

Earlier, footage of yet another Armenian vandalism appeared on social networks. This time the Armenians decided to insult the memory of the children of besieged Leningrad.

In the first video, you can see how the Armenian vandal pulls out ribbons with the image of the Russian flag from wreaths, throws them on the ground and tramples them under his feet.

And in the second video, he goes even further - he turns over the wreaths, calling the besieged children “fascists” and claiming that “there are no documents confirming this event.”