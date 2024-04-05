West applauds Armenia for turnaround away from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The EU welcomes Armenia's efforts in the fight against circumvention of sanctions against Russia, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the press conference ahead of the joint EU-US-Armenia high-level meeting underway in Brussels today.

"I welcome Armenia's efforts in circumvention of our sanctions against Russia. In particular, to make sure that lethal equipment and technologies do not end up in the hands of the Russian military. this shows that the EU and Armenia are increasingly allied in values and interests," she said.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a briefing that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join the US-EU trilateral meeting with Armenia in Brussels, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to discuss US and EU support for Armenia's economic resilience as it works to diversify its trade partnerships and address humanitarian needs.

He added that the meeting in Brussels is intended to focus on the economic sustainability of Armenia.