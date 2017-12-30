Scandal breaks out between Armenia and Georgia

30 December 2017 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

The Armenian clergy is suing the Georgian government in connection with the transfer of one of the churches located in the center of Tbilisi to Georgia’s patriarchate, the Georgian media reported Dec. 30.

Armenian confessors also voiced their intention to apply to the European Court of Human Rights if they lose the trial in Tbilisi.

Representatives of the Armenian side said that this church, built in the 1980s, was transferred to the Georgian Orthodox Church without studying the historical heritage.

Representative of the Georgian Orthodox Church Mikael Botkoveli said that there is evidence that this is Georgian church, so the trial will be dishonorable for Armenian plaintiffs.

Azernews Newspaper
