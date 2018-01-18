Georgia-China collaborate to facilitate travel for tourists

18 January 2018 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Tourism companies registered in Georgia will be able to bring tourists from China to Georgia and other countries easier, announced Georgia’s Economy Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili, Agenda reports.

The minister further explained that Georgian tourism companies and tour-operators which establish joint enterprises in the pilot, free-trade zones of Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin, will be able to bring tourists from all provinces of China not only to Georgia, but to other countries as well.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting Georgia is increasing year after year, show the statistics.

Last year, the number of Chinese tourists who visited Georgia increased by 54 percent, compared to the year of 2016, said Georgia’s Ministry of Economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
113 eco-migrant families receive homes in Georgia
Georgia 18 January 09:18
Georgia’s Wine Agency launches e-certification system for entrepreneurs
Georgia 18 January 09:17
Georgian and Latvian legislative bodies sign partnership deal
Georgia 17 January 09:15
NDI polls: 72% of Georgians approve EU membership, 64%-NATO
Georgia 16 January 17:05
SOCAR announces plans on making investments in Georgia in 2018 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16 January 16:12
Georgia receives $138.4m in remittances
Georgia 16 January 09:13
Georgian PM to participate in EU-Georgia Association Council meeting in February
Georgia 15 January 14:51
Georgia’s external trade up 13.8% in 2017
Georgia 15 January 13:13
Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgian flag should be raised in NATO and EU
Georgia 15 January 09:11
Tbilisi State University rector elected Academia Europaea member
Georgia 13 January 09:17
SOCAR reveals volume of gas export to Georgia
Oil&Gas 12 January 17:41
SOCAR could build up to 2 new filling stations in Georgia in 2018
Oil&Gas 12 January 13:44
Energy Community Secretariat helps to foster gas market reform in Georgia
Georgia 12 January 13:11
SOCAR announces plans on making investments in Georgia in 2018
Oil&Gas 12 January 12:31
100 Georgian soldiers leave for NATO mission in Afghanistan
Georgia 12 January 09:15
New appointment at PASHA Bank’s Georgian subsidiary
Economy news 11 January 18:01
Georgian airports serve over 4m passengers in 2017
Georgia 11 January 16:28
Georgia amongst safest countries in latest travel advisory for US travellers
Georgia 11 January 14:37