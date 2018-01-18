Georgia-China collaborate to facilitate travel for tourists

Tourism companies registered in Georgia will be able to bring tourists from China to Georgia and other countries easier, announced Georgia’s Economy Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili, Agenda reports.

The minister further explained that Georgian tourism companies and tour-operators which establish joint enterprises in the pilot, free-trade zones of Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin, will be able to bring tourists from all provinces of China not only to Georgia, but to other countries as well.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting Georgia is increasing year after year, show the statistics.

Last year, the number of Chinese tourists who visited Georgia increased by 54 percent, compared to the year of 2016, said Georgia’s Ministry of Economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news