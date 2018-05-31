Participants of rally in Tbilisi called on Minister of Justice to resign

31 May 2018 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Participants of the protest rally at the parliament building in Tbilisi, which resulted in the resignation of the chief prosecutor of Georgia, called on Justice Minister Teya Tsulukiani to resign.

Before rally was held at the building of the Chief Prosecutor's Office. After that the Chief Prosecutor Shotadze resigned. The initiator of the protest action was Zaza Saralidze, the father of a 16-year-old teenager killed in the center of Tbilisi in a brawl last December. He believes that the prosecutor's office conducts an investigation of this case biassedly and covers one of the participants in the incident, the son of a former employee of the department. On Thursday, the Tbilisi City Court acquitted one of the accused, and the second retrained the charge from a deliberate murder to an attempted willful murder. This caused the anger of the father of the murdered teenager.

