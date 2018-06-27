Oman’s Salam Air enters Georgian market, launches direct flights

Salam Air, a low-cost airline from Oman, has entered the Georgian market, announces the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency, Agenda reports.

Tbilisi is a popular destination for our passengers. We offer competitive prices to our customers that encourage them to spend the summer in Tbilisi. There is a liberal visa regime in Georgia. We started operations with three flights a week, but hope to increase flight frequency”, said Chief Executive Officer of Salam Air Mohamed Ahmed.

As the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency announced in March this year the flights on the route Muscat-Tbilisi-Muscat will link the two capital cities three times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The flights will be performed during the summer aviation season, until October 27, 2018.

In order to make Salam Air interested in the Georgian market, Georgian Ambassador to Oman, Giorgi Janjghava, has been negotiating with executive directors of Salam Air and Oman Air which is the national airline of Oman.

The negotiations were completed successfully in 2017.

