Georgian FM meets with German counterpart before NATO summit

The Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will hold his first official meeting in the post with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Agenda reports.

Zalkaliani stated today that the meeting will concern bilateral relations and regional challenges, as well as Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"Germany is Georgia’s firm supporter for the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration. I will use my visit to Germany to inform the German officials of Georgia’s democratic reforms and steps taken towards the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration,” Zalkaliani stated.

"My visit in Germany takes place before the NATO summit and I believe that the meetings scheduled will benefit Georgia during the alliance gathering this month,” Zalkaliani said.

Zalkaliani will also take part in events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Democratic Republic of Georgia in Germany. He will meet with the representatives both from the executuve and legislative governments.

Zalkalianis is sheduled to complete his visit on July 5.

