Forty-nine Georgian NGOs address NATO to support Georgia at its summit

5 July 2018 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Forty-nine Georgian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have addressed NATO before its Brussels Summit on July 11 to express genuine support for Georgia during the annual meeting, Agenda reports.

The NGOs stated that ten years ago, in Bucharest, NATO members made a decision that Georgia would become an alliance member.

"It is the clear, proven and firm will of the Georgian nation to become a NATO member. Support for Georgia’s NATO membership in the country is overwhelmingly high and even exceeds the rating of all main political parties combined,” the NGOs say.

The NGOs stated that Georgia has maintained this political course through difficult times.

"The process of Euro-Atlantic integration has played an important role in the complicated process of statecraft in Georgia and encouraged reforms in steering the country towards a modern, democratic and secure society,” the statement reads.

The NGOs believe that Georgia still has much more work to do in building a modern, democratic, and prosperous nation and the country still faces challenges, both internal and external.

"Georgian citizens proved their dedication to democratic transformation and modernization of the country, as well as their readiness to ensure that Georgia is a responsible member and contributor to international security, as demonstrated by Georgia’s significant participation in NATO-led peace operations,” the NGOs say.

"We firmly believe that Georgia’s NATO membership will strengthen security and the stability of all of Europe as well as provide a major boost to Georgia’s development,” the NGOs added.

The NGOs state that Georgia’s NATO membership is the next bold step towards a great vision of Europe as whole, free and at peace.

