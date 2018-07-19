Georgian Defence Minister: “Georgia will stand firm on its NATO route”

19 July 2018 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Defence Minister Levan Izoria stated in Brussels today that Georgia will stand firm on its NATO route and will take all necessary steps for integration into the alliance, Agenda reports.

It is symbolic that the Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze’s first foreign meeting took place at NATO headquarters.

"The step indicates that the Georgian government’s foreign course will be oriented towards NATO membership and strengthening the values shared by the alliance members. The values are based on democracy, protection of human rights and reforming and modernising of armed forces,” Izoria said.

Izoria recalled the most recent NATO summit and said that the alliance confirmed its door remained open for Georgia.

Izoria spoke about Black Sea security and stated that NATO saw Georgia as the "most reliable partner” in the issue.

He stated that he expected more allies for the NATO-Georgia joint drills in the spring.

