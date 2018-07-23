Georgian parliament approves law on accumulative pension

23 July 2018 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

The parliament of Georgia approved a law on an accumulative pension system yesterday, which is part of a larger pension reform initiated by the Georgian government, Agenda reports.

The government plans to launch a supplementary programme alongside the currently existing universal basic pension which amounts to 180 Gel.

The new programme, the launch of which is planned for the end of the year, will be mandatory for legally employed people under 40, meaning they will be enrolled automatically, and voluntary for people above 40 as well as for self-employed citizens.

The system will work with 2+2+2 scheme. This means that employees will pay two per cent of their salaries towards their pension, while employers and the government will add another two per cent each.

"The government will help the Georgian people save for retirement. The reform also has an important economic effect. It will significantly increase savings in the economy and in doing so create alternative source of financing for the development of the capital market. Georgian business will have access to long-term financing in local currency to make investments, create jobs and support economic growth,” Deputy Minister of Economy Ekaterine Mikabadze said yesterday in parliament.

The government says the introduction of the supplementary pension programme is extremely important since the existing system has several shortcomings in terms of fairness, effectiveness and fiscal sustainability. Indeed, a number of NGOs and economists argue that the Georgian economy is not ready for such a pension system considering the GDP growth rate and low salaries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR buys new gas pipeline netwroks in Georgia (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21 July 16:44
Vice PM of Belgium: “Georgian reforms are exciting”
Europe 20 July 15:48
Georgian Defence Minister: “Georgia will stand firm on its NATO route”
Georgia 19 July 15:54
SOCAR Energy Georgia announces forecasts for investments in Georgia in 2018 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19 July 14:56
Passenger traffic up by 31 percent y/y, Georgian Airways surpasses foreign carriers
Georgia 18 July 12:12
Georgia Railway adds routes to Batumi in summer
Georgia 17 July 13:47
Latest
Sobhani: Agreements signed during President Aliyev’s visit to France show Azerbaijan’s openness for business
Politics 12:26
Earthquake leaves at least 79 injured in south east Iran
Society 12:23
Interior Ministry of Turkey reports on elimination of 40 terrorists
Turkey 12:22
Iran says it seeks to save contracts with Airbus, Boeing, ATR
Business 12:17
Details of paid loans to various sectors by Iranian banks
Business 12:17
Azerbaijan's energy ministry on establishment of new organization within OPEC+format
Oil&Gas 12:15
Azerbaijan plans to increase exports to Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:14
Will Japanese YKK Group enter Uzbek textile industry? (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:13
Gold prices expected to rise by late 2018
Economy news 12:11