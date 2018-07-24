Noble Partner: Defence exercise to involve more nations, troops in Georgia

24 July 2018 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia is set to host this year’s Noble Partner multinational defence exercise with thousands of personnel and an increased quantity of hardware from over a dozen participating nations, Agenda reported.

Over two weeks, more than 3,000 troops will train in command and field drills under the leadership of the Georgian Armed Forces and United States Army Europe.

Marking the fourth time Georgia hosts the exercise, service members from 13 NATO and allied countries will mark its increased scope.

Beside units from the host country the drills will involve troops from the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, Estonia, France, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Turkey, Ukraine, Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defence of Georgia said Noble Partner would also feature increased aircraft numbers from the US forces and armoured vehicles from the German units.

Involving both staff-level work and field exercises, the drills will train participants in live fire, maneuvering and combat support element in defensive and offensive operations.

Georgia’s Defence Ministry says the multinational event aims to increase interoperability and combat readiness between Georgian and allied troops, develop combat capabilities and contribute to security in the Black Sea region.

Last year’s Noble Partner saw over 2,800 service members from eight participating nations cooperate at the Vaziani training ground.

It followed similar exercises in eastern Europe including Saber Guardian in Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary and Sea Breeze in Ukraine.

