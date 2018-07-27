Import of timber will be exempt from VAT in Georgia

27 July 2018 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

The import of timber will be exempt from value-added tax (VAT) in Georgia in order to prevent illegal tree felling in the country, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze has announced, Agenda reports.

This means that there will be less motivation for cutting trees in Georgia. At the same time important restrictions will be imposed on exporting wooden logs and wooden planks. These regulations will be healthy and will meet the challenges that we face today. Thanks to these regulations we will be able to restore green cover and foster the re-foresterisation process”, said Bakhtadze.

Bakhtadze noted that the Investigation Service of Georgia’s Ministry of Finance has arrested 15 individuals for the illegal sale of wooden materials by using fake tax documents.

Earlier this year the Ministry of Environment Protection and Agriculture of Georgia announced thatlaws that concern forests and relevant legislative amendments had been proposed to the parliament of Georgia.

The amendments will make an individually criminally accountable for tree felling if they have already faced administrative measures.

The sanctions will also be tightened against illegally cutting trees from the Red List and this action will be criminally prosecutable.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgian FM discusses US-Georgia strategic partnership issues in Washington DC
Georgia 26 July 12:34
Georgia hires multifunctional helicopter from Belarus
Georgia 25 July 12:23
Noble Partner: Defence exercise to involve more nations, troops in Georgia
Georgia 24 July 12:00
Georgian parliament approves law on accumulative pension
Georgia 23 July 11:49
SOCAR buys new gas pipeline netwroks in Georgia (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21 July 16:44
Vice PM of Belgium: “Georgian reforms are exciting”
Europe 20 July 15:48
Latest
Zakharova: Russia welcomes any positive agreement between parties of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Fethullah Gulen dead - Turkish media reports
Turkey 12:59
Solemn commissioning of Rabat-Kashan-Kalay-Nau transmission line held in Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 12:57
Consultations between MFAs of Azerbaijan and Russia held in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 12:44
Turkmenistan, Hungary discuss prospects of investment co-op
Turkmenistan 12:43
Pipe plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment
Tenders 12:25
Trend deputy director general awarded medal of Azerbaijan Veterans Organization (PHOTO)
Politics 12:25
Uzbeks to decrease orders of physical goods via Amazon, AliExpress
Economy news 12:23
Number of entry visas to Uzbekistan up
Tourism 12:13